At least one injured in knife attack at Schuman Square in Brussels

File photo
A knife attack in the Belgian capital Brussels left at least one person wounded on Monday, according to officials and local media.
The incident took place at a metro station at Schuman Square, where European institutions are also located.
According to eyewitnesses, the suspect injured one person and threatened others but was arrested by transportation police.
On Twitter, Brussels Mayor Philippe Close said that the suspect was nabbed by the police immediately.
The Brussels Intercommunal Transport Company also said that the station was temporarily closed and some train lines were suspended.