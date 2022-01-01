At least one killed, four hurt in Russia helicopter crash
Helicopter was on medical evacuation flight in western Kostroma region, reports local media
AA Wednesday 13:50,
09
November
2022
File photo
A helicopter crashed in Russia’s western Kostroma region on Tuesday, killing one person and leaving four others injured.
A Mi-2 helicopter on a medical evacuation flight crashed some 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) away from Kostroma Sokerkino Airport, the state-run TASS news agency reported, citing emergency service officials.
“There were five people: two pilots, two medics and a patient onboard. The patient died in the crash and the four others were hurt,” the official said, adding that the survivors are in “serious condition.”
Preliminary findings suggest the crash “might have been caused by a technical malfunction or piloting error,” according to the report.
#Russia
#helicopter
#crash
NavigationSee Other News
At least one killed, four hurt in Russia helicopter crash
Fall foliage creates stunning landscapes in northwestern Türkiye
UK premier ‘regrets’ appointing minister who resigned over bullying claims
IMF reaches initial agreement with Bangladesh to provide $4.5B loan
Outgoing DefMin warns of rising extremism in Israel
Spain's Iberdrola to invest €47B in energy transition over next three years
LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.