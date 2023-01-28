|
At least seven killed in armed attack on synagogue in occupied East Jerusalem

3 wounded transferred to nearby hospital, says Israel's national emergency medical service

28/01/2023
AA
At least seven people were killed in an armed attack Friday night on a synagogue in a Jewish settlement in occupied East Jerusalem, according to local authorities.


On Twitter, Israel's national emergency medical service Magen David Adom said five people were killed on the scene in the attack that took place in the Jewish settlement of Neve Ya'akov.


It also said that three wounded were transferred to the nearby Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital.


Israeli police later said in a written statement that the gunman arrived in a car and opened fire at a synagogue in the settlement.


In a shootout, Israeli police killed the gunman as he attempted to flee the scene, it added.


Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir also arrived at the scene of the attack, where he assessed the situation with police chief Kobi Shabtai.


Israel built the Neve Ya'akov settlement in 1967 in occupied East Jerusalem.


On Thursday, the Israeli army carried out a large-scale military offensive in the Jenin refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank, which left nine people dead, dozens wounded, and caused damage to buildings and property.

