At least seven missing after Russian S-300 missiles pound Mykolaiv: Ukrainian official

File photo
At least seven people are missing after a residential building in Mykolaiv was destroyed in a Russian S-300 missile strike, a Ukrainian official said on Thursday.
Eight S-300 missiles were fired at the southern Ukrainian city, according to regional governor Vitalii Kim.
He said an 11-year-old boy was pulled out alive from the rubble of a five-story building.
“He spent 6 hours under the rubble. The child is receiving medical care. The search for seven more people is ongoing,” Kim said on social media.
Moscow has targeted several Ukrainian cities in airstrikes following the Oct. 8 blast on a Russian bridge to Crimea, which it illegally annexed in 2014, drawing widespread international condemnation.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has blamed Kyiv for what he called a “terrorist attack” on the Kerch Bridge.
On Wednesday, Ukrainian officials said 14 more civilians were killed in fresh Russian attacks in various parts of the country.
Civilian casualties of the ongoing war, now in its eighth month, are nearing 16,000, including more than 6,220 killed and over 9,370 injured, according to UN figures released this week.
