At least six dead after planes crash in air over US state of Texas
Mid-air collision occurs during Wings Over Dallas Airshow at Dallas Executive Airport
AA Monday 09:31, 14 November 2022
Six people were killed after a Boeing B-17 bomber and a small plane collided on Saturday in the air in the US state of Texas, an official said Sunday.
“According to our Dallas County Medical Examiner, there are a total of 6 fatalities from yesterday's Wings over Dallas air show incident,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said on Twitter.
The official said the “authorities will continue working today on the investigation amp; identification of the deceased.”
The B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed during the Wings Over Dallas Airshow at Dallas Executive Airport on Saturday afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Agency.
The footage on social media shows the small plane collides with B-17, causing it to split in two and crash.
Texas Governor Greg Abbot called the collision a “tragedy.”
The FAA said it would investigate the collision together with the National Transportation Safety Board.
