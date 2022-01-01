At least three civilians killed in rocket strike by YPG/PKK terrorists in northwestern Syria

File photo
At least three civilians were killed Tuesday in northwestern Syria in a rocket strike by the PKK/YPG terror organization, according to reports.
Eight others were wounded in the attack in the Azaz district. The strike was carried out by PKK/YPG terrorists in the Tal Rifaat area which has been under the terror group's occupation for more than six years.
The injured were transferred to surrounding hospitals.
The YPG/PKK terror group mostly carries out terror attacks in Manbij, Ayn Al-Arab and the Tal Rifat district of Aleppo. The terror group uses those areas as bases for its attacks.
Separately, three rockets fired by PKK/YPG in northern Syria targeted an empty area in southeastern Türkiye near the Kilis Oncupinar border crossing.
No casualties have been reported, according to sources.
Türkiye has made separate agreements with the US and Russia for the withdrawal of YPG/PKK elements as the Turkish Armed Forces were carrying out Operation Peace Spring, which began Oct. 9, 2019, in northern Syria.
After pledging the withdrawal of the YPG/PKK terror group 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) south of the Turkish border in line with the agreements, the US and Russia have failed to keep their promises for two and a half years.
During a visit to Türkiye by then-US Vice President Mike Pence eight days into Operation Peace Spring, the US pledged that the terror group would withdraw 32 kilometers (20 miles) south from the border, but Washington did not fulfill its commitment.
Russia also committed to the removal of the terror group from Tal Rifat and Manbij under an agreement reached with Türkiye during Operation Peace Spring.
Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).
In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.
