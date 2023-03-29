|
At least two killed in knife attack at Islamic center in Lisbon

Police shot and wounded the attacker, who has been detained and taken to hospital

Anti-terrorism police officers at the scene after two people were killed and one wounded in a knife attack at the Ismaili Centre in Lisbon on Tuesday March 23, 2023 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Two people were killed and more were injured in a knife attack at the Muslim Ismaili Center in Lisbon on Tuesday.


Portuguese police say they shot the attacker, who was wielding a large knife, after he disobeyed their orders to stop attacking.


The shot wounded the attacker, who was arrested and hospitalized.


Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa expressed his “solidarity and condolences to the Ismaili community and the families of the victims.”


He said authorities are investigating the incident, and it is still “premature” to jump to any conclusions about the motives of the attack.


The two victims were women, according to Portuguese broadcaster RTP. One, 49, was the manager of the Aga Khan Foundation that helps refugees in Portugal. The other was a 24-year-old volunteer at the center.


RTP also reports that the attacker was from Afghanistan and that three of his daughters attended Portuguese classes at the center.


The Ismailli Center released a statement saying they had no information about the causes of the attack and conveyed their condolences to the families of the victims.


Ismaili, a sect belonging to the Shia branch of Islam, emerged after the death of Imam Ja’far al-Sadiq in 765.


There are an estimated 12 to 15 million Ismailis living in more than 25 countries around the world.

