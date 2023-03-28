|
World

Avian inluenza detected in China’s Zhongshan city

Health authorities advise caution after 56-year-old woman found infected with H3N8 infection

11:27 . 28/03/2023 mardi
AA
File photo

File photo

A case of H3N8 infection, also known as avian influenza, was reported in China’s southeastern coastal province of Guangdong, bordering Hong Kong and Macau autonomous regions.


The case was reported by local health authorities in Zhongshan city, home to around 4.4 million people, on Sunday, according to Guangdong Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention.


It said a 56-year-old woman with multiple myeloma and other basic medical history was found infected with the H3N8 avian influenza virus.


According to the Avian Flu Diary blog, it is the third case in China since 2022.


The lady "had a history of exposure to live poultry before the onset of the disease, and a history of wild bird activities around her home,” said a statement by the center.


Health officials have launched epidemiological investigations, close contact tracking management, investigation of epidemic-related places, and on-site elimination.


“No abnormalities have been found in close contacts so far,” the statement added.


The center said the case is believed to be “a sporadic” one and “the risk of virus transmission is low at this stage.”


However, the health authorities called on local people to “avoid direct contact with live poultry and dead poultry in daily life, take personal protection, pay attention to food hygiene, separate raw and cooked meat, and cook meat thoroughly before eating.”


“People with respiratory symptoms such as pain should wear a mask and seek medical treatment as soon as possible,” it added.



#China
#Zhongshan
#inluenza
il y a 7 mois
default-profile-img
/_nuxt/img/july-15.bf865fc.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.5a7a722.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.135434e.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.d318ff5.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.1585955.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.3a1a641.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.cba29a0.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.fc68276.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.e8a70ea.svg
Sport
Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.7078309.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.007bc5f.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.89e3ad5.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.ef93ae4.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.765c9b6.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.a0d72a2.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.8350b12.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.df72031.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.
Amnesty says Israeli military units striking Gaza equipped with white phosphorus artillery rounds