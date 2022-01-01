Axe falls on Japan’s economy minister over links to controversial Unification Church

File photo
Amid mounting public pressure over the ruling party’s links with the controversial Unification Church, Japan’s Economic Revitalization Minister Daishiro Yamagiwa has become the first minister to resign over his alleged links to the group, seen as a cult.
Yamagiwa was replaced by former Health Minister Shigeyuki Goto.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Tuesday said Goto, who is set to assume the post today, brings with him “political experience and communication skills.”
Yamagiwa’s replacement comes a few days ahead of the country’s fresh economic package to help citizens against rising prices and the pandemic fallout, Kyodo News reported.
“Despite the personnel change, the government will make sure to finalize the economic package by the end of the month,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a news conference.
Around half of Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) lawmakers are said to be linked with the Unification Church, now rebranded as Family Federation for World Peace and Unification.
It has also hit Kishida Cabinet’s approval ratings which plunged to a record low.
The Japanese government may seek dissolution of the controversial church after “criminal complaints” came up during people’s submissions.
Kishida ordered investigations into the controversial religious group in connection with the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in July.
