Azerbaijan advises citizens against traveling to Iran

Azerbaijan on Tuesday issued a travel advisory for its citizens against traveling to Iran after a deadly embassy attack in Tehran last week.





“Due to the unstable situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran and the terrorist attack against the diplomatic mission of our country, the citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan are advised not to visit the Islamic Republic of Iran unless necessary,” said a statement by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.





The statement also said those who visit Iran are advised to exercise increased caution.





“Citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan who are currently in the Islamic Republic of Iran are advised to observe safety and security rules,” it further said.





On Friday, a gunman, wielding a Kalashnikov rifle, barged inside the Azerbaijani Embassy premises in Tehran and opened fire, killing the security chief of the embassy and injuring two guards. The armed attack drew strong condemnation worldwide.



