Azerbaijan detains 7 in operation against Iranian 'spy network': Media reports

Operation launched days after attack by gunman on Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran, killing 1 and injuring 2

10:01 . 1/02/2023 Çarşamba
File photo

Azerbaijan on Tuesday arrested seven people in the capital Baku and other regions in an operation against an Iranian "spy network,” according to local media reports.


Local media reports say Azerbaijan's Interior Ministry launched a special operation into the editorial offices of pro-Iranian news outlets SalamNews and InterAz.


The operation follows Baku advising its citizens against traveling to neighboring Iran after a gunman with a Kalashnikov rifle barged inside the Azerbaijani Embassy premises in Tehran and opened fire, killing the embassy's security chief and injuring two guards.


The armed attack drew strong condemnation worldwide, while 53 people, including diplomats working at the embassy and their family members, were evacuated from the country on Sunday.


​​​​​​​Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev described the embassy attack as "an act of terror."​​​​​​​

