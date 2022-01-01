news
Human raven distant parted fruitless Ungol rolls offered.
World
Azerbaijan made considerable contributions to strengthening Turkic states' ties: Turkish Presidential Administration
Trend  Saturday 15:03, 12 November 2022
File photo

File photo

Azerbaijan, represented by President Ilham Aliyev, has made considerable contributions to strengthening ties of the Turkic states, the Presidential Administration of Türkiye told Trend.

"Azerbaijan has always sought to reinforce relations with the Turkic states and pursued a policy of good neighborliness with other countries," said the administration. "The development of Turkic-speaking states' ties fosters the prosperity of the region. Our cultural, political, and economic relations have always been at a high level, and Azerbaijan has facilitated further enhancing of these ties."

According to the statement, the Turkic world, covering a large geographic area, is of strategic importance.

"Our relations give grounds to believe that this region will maintain its relevance and remain a major focal point. Azerbaijan's role in all this is indisputable," the administration said.

#Azerbaijan
#Ilham Aliyev
#Türkiye
default-profile-img
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

Azerbaijan made considerable contributions to strengthening Turkic states' ties: Turkish Presidential Administration

yeniSafak

Ukrainian civilians in Kherson express joy for liberation of city from Russian occupation

yeniSafak

Russia says extension of grain deal yet to be decided

yeniSafak

Democrats to maintain control of US Senate after projected win in Nevada

yeniSafak

Spain to continue its Patriot missile defense support to Türkiye

yeniSafak

Iran slams German, French leaders for 'supporting' anti-government protests