Azerbaijan plans to double gas exports by 2027

President Ilham Aliyev says Azerbaijan's natural gas reserves enough to provide country, partners for another 100 years

13:26 . 3/02/2023 Cuma
AA
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

Baku plans to double gas exports by 2027, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Friday.


Speaking at the 9th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council ministerial meeting and 1st Green Energy Advisory Council ministerial meeting in Baku, Aliyev called the task "achievable" as Azerbaijan has necessary resources.


"The export of natural gas from Azerbaijan is growing. In 2021, it amounted to about 19 billion cubic meters, last year 22.6 billion cubic meters, and this year we expect 24.5 billion cubic meters.


"This means that the memorandum of understanding with the European Commission (to double gas export by 2027) is being successfully implemented," he said.


He added that Azerbaijan's natural gas reserves are enough to provide the country and its partners for at least another 100 years, and this year new fields will be put into operation.


"Energy security is a matter of national security for every country. Today we are already talking about the expansion of the SGC (Southern Gas Corridor), new supply routes and new resources," he said.


According to him, Azerbaijan will soon start gas deliveries to Romania.


Türkiye's Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez was also part of the meeting.

