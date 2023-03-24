|
Azerbaijan says respect to territorial integrity, sovereignty must prevail in region

Armenia must negotiate in good faith to achieve peace agreement, says Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman

10:19 . 24/03/2023 Cuma
AA
File photo

Azerbaijan on Thursday said respect to territorial integrity and sovereignty must prevail in the South Caucasus region.


“Respect to territorial integrity amp; sovereignty must prevail in our region, amp; any escalation must be addressed based on norms and principles of international law,” Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada said on Twitter.


Hajizada further noted that the international community also supports this narrative.


His comments came in response to a statement by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who wrote on Twitter that a peace treaty will be achieved between Baku and Yerevan.


“To get to such a peace treaty, Armenia must negotiate in good faith,” Hajizada also said.


Relations between the two former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.​​​​​​​


In the fall of 2020, in 44 days of clashes, Azerbaijan liberated several cities, villages, and settlements from Armenian occupation. The Russian-brokered peace agreement is celebrated as a triumph in Azerbaijan.

