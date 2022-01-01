(Photo Credit : https://twitter.com/ModGovGe)
Azerbaijani and Georgian defense ministers on Monday discussed regional security and bilateral military cooperation.
“The sides held a detailed exchange of views on regional security, prospects for the development of military cooperation, the conduct of joint military exercises, and the organization of working meetings,” the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement following their meeting in the Georgian capital Tbilisi.
The statement said that Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov and his Georgian counterpart Juansher Burchuladze also discussed further expansion of cooperation in the “military, military-technical, military-educational, and military-medical spheres.”
It said that the two sides also signed a “military cooperation plan” for 2023 during the meeting.
Separately, Hasanov also met with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Georgia in October was highlighted during the meeting, which “reiterated the good-neighborly and friendly relations and the enormous potential between the two countries, especially in the trade and economic directions,” a statement from Garibashvili’s office said.
The statement said that Garibashvili appreciated Azerbaijan’s support for Georgia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.
“Attention was paid to the South Caucasus Peaceful Neighborhood Initiative proposed by Irakli Garibashvili which, along with the South Caucasus states, also engages international partners,” it added.
Azerbaijani, Georgian DefMins discuss regional security, military cooperation
Türkiye needs $10 billion a year to be net zero by 2050
Guarantors of Astana talks on Syria to meet next week: Kazakhstan
Abbas says Israel’s Netanyahu 'doesn't believe in peace'
UN head ‘strongly condemns’ deadly terror attack in Istanbul
Italy, France call for 'full cooperation' amid migrants row