Azerbaijani president attends Shusha event on 2nd anniversary of Karabakh victory

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday attended an event in the Shusha city as celebrations mark the second anniversary of Azerbaijan’s victory in Karabakh against Armenia.
“President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their son Heydar Aliyev have attended an event organized on the occasion of the Victory Day in Shusha. The head of state made a speech in front of the servicemen,” read a statement from the Azerbaijani presidency.
Separately, the Azerbaijani first lady shared a post on her official Instagram page on the occasion of the Victory Day.
“Happy Victory Day! May Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs, who died for the Motherland, in peace. May Allah the Almighty always protect our native Azerbaijan,” Aliyeva said.
Azerbaijan celebrates Victory Day on Nov. 8, marking the liberation of Shusha city on the same day in 2020.
On Nov. 10, 2020, Baku and Yerevan signed a Russia-brokered agreement to end the fighting in the region and work toward a comprehensive resolution.
During the 44-day conflict with Armenian forces, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and nearly 300 settlements and villages.
The cease-fire is seen as a victory for Azerbaijan and a defeat for Armenia, whose armed forces withdrew in line with the agreement.
