|
World

Azerbaijani president, US adviser discuss energy, gas corridor

High level meeting on Southern Gas Corridor to be held in Baku on Friday

16:22 . 2/02/2023 Thursday
AA
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Thursday discussed development of the Southern Gas Corridor with a senior US official.

“President Ilham Aliyev thanked the US delegation for their participation in the 9th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting,” a statement by the Azerbaijani presidency read.


The meeting is scheduled to take place in the Azerbaijani capital Baku on Friday.


Aliyev said the foundation laid by the Southern Gas Corridor creates favorable opportunities for cooperation in the field of renewable energy, adding that Azerbaijan has a large renewable energy potential.


For her part, according to the statement, Laura Lochman, advisor to the US Deputy Secretary of State for Energy Diplomacy, said Baku makes “substantial contributions to the energy supply of European countries through the Southern Gas Corridor.”


Lochman welcomed the agreement between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Hungary and Romania on a strategic partnership in the field of green energy, which was signed with the attendance of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Dec. 17.


The Southern Gas Corridor is a natural gas supply route involving a series of pipelines, namely the South Caucasus Pipeline, the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline, and the Trans Adriatic Pipeline, that transport gas resources from the Caspian Sea to European markets.​​​​​​​

#Ilham Aliyev
#Azerbaijan
#US
#gas
8 hours ago
default-profile-img
Azerbaijani president, US adviser discuss energy, gas corridor
Pakistan seeks philanthropists' help to raise dollars
Ukrainian premier, top EU diplomat discuss support to Kyiv
Russia’s defeat depends on effectiveness of sanctions, says Zelenskyy
France hits back at Russia over African colonialism jibe
European Central Bank hikes interest rates by 50 basis points
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.