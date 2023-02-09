Balkan Muslims raise funds to help earthquake victims in Türkiye

People in the Western Balkan countries of Kosovo and North Macedonia have mobilized to help earthquake victims in Türkiye after the 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes, the epicenter of which were Pazarcik and Elbistan districts of Kahramanmaras province.

- Flowers left in front of Turkish consulate





Various non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in Kosovo's municipalities such as Prizren, Pristina and Mamusha are also organizing charity campaigns.





"The people of Kosovo are mobilized to help Türkiye, both in terms of clothing and financial aid. We collected over 50,000 pieces clothing and were able to collect a large amount of financial aid,” Onur Kovac, president of the Empathy Association, the NGO that collected the aid, told Anadolu.





Flowers were also left in front of the Consulate General of Türkiye in commemoration of the victims killed in the earthquakes.





In the morning sessions of the Kosovo assembly, a minute's silence was observed in memory of those who lost their lives in Türkiye and Syria.





- North Macedonia





Turkish students in Skopje, the capital of North Macedonia, also launched a humanitarian aid collection campaign for earthquake victims in Türkiye.





Students set up tents in Macedonia Square as people brought basic necessities such as canned food, blankets, clothes, diapers and soft drinks.





Besides fundraising campaigns by non-profits, aid was also collected in the Old Turkish Bazaar in the capital.





In the historical Mustafa Pasha Mosque in Skopje, the capital of North Macedonia, Quran was recited and prayers held for those affected by the disaster.





