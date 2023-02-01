|
Belgian health workers protest unfavorable working conditions

Home care providers, nursing home workers and babysitters also join protest

13:04 . 1/02/2023 Wednesday
Health workers held a demonstration in Brussels to demand improvement of unfavorable working conditions.


Thousands of people from different cities gathered in front of the Northern Train Station in Brussels as of 10.30 a.m. (0930GMT) on Tuesday, and marched toward the South Train Station.


Health workers in green, red and blue clothes chanted slogans and carried banners criticizing the heavy workload, low salaries and unfavorable working conditions due to the lack of personnel.


In addition to hospital workers, home care providers, nursing home workers and babysitters also participated in the demonstration.


Public employees in Belgium periodically organize protests and go on strike on the grounds that their wages are not improved against the increase in energy prices and the cost of living.

