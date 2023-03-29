|
Berlin to allow Muslim teachers to wear headscarves

Authorities in German state of Berlin end discriminatory practice, comply with court rulings against blanket ban

29/03/2023
File photo

The German state of Berlin will allow Muslim teachers to wear headscarves, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.


Headscarves and wearing of religious symbols by teachers will be allowed in general and can only be restricted in individual cases if it poses a danger to school peace, Berlin’s education department said, in an official letter sent to school directors.


Under Berlin’s neutrality act, which prevents civil servants from wearing religious clothing and symbols, teachers in the city were banned from wearing headscarves since 2005.


But several court rulings in recent years underlined that a blanket ban on headscarves constitutes discrimination, and violates religious freedom guaranteed by the constitution.


The Senate Department for Education, Youth and Family told school directors that they should comply with the recent court rulings.

