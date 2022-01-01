Biden calls Russian attacks on Ukraine a reminder of Moscow's 'utter brutality'

US President Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden on Monday sharply denounced Russian attacks across Ukraine that targeted key infrastructure and civilian sites, calling them yet another reminder of Russian President Vladimir Putin's "utter brutality."
The president said the attacks "killed and injured civilians and destroyed targets with no military purpose," and are another clear indication of "the utter brutality of Mr. Putin’s illegal war on the Ukrainian people."
Biden maintained the US would not waiver in its support for Ukraine, saying the attacks have only emboldened his approach to the nearly eight-month-long conflict.
"Alongside our allies and partners, we will continue to impose costs on Russia for its aggression, hold Putin and Russia accountable for its atrocities and war crimes, and provide the support necessary for Ukrainian forces to defend their country and their freedom," he said in a statement.
"We again call on Russia to end this unprovoked aggression immediately and remove its troops from Ukraine," he added.
The death toll from Russia's attacks across Ukraine rose to 11 with dozens more wounded on Monday, authorities announced. Some 64 people were injured during the shelling, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
"If we talk about the whole of Ukraine, then, in addition to Kyiv, hits were recorded in 14 other regions of the state," said Mariana Reva, spokeswoman for the National Police of Ukraine.
In a video message released on Telegram, Zelenskyy said Ukraine's energy facilities and people were Russia's two main targets. The president reiterated his call for residents to stay in shelters.
-Attacks meant to 'sow panic, frighten,' and turn off the lights and heat
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Russian attacks damaged a total of 11 critical infrastructure sites across eight regions of Ukraine, Kyiv Independent reported.
"The main goal of these war criminals is to sow panic, to frighten, and to leave Ukrainians without light and heat," Shmyhal added.
Multiple explosions were reported in the Ukrainian cities of Odesa, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky, Dnipro, Lviv, Ternopil, and Kyiv, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukrainian intelligence of carrying out what he called a "terrorist attack" on the Kerch Bridge, which connects Russia to Crimea.
Russia has illegally occupied Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula since 2014, and Putin opened the bridge in 2018 as a symbol of Russia's hold on the territory.
Due to Monday's strikes, the Philharmonic building in Kyiv as well as the Hanenko and Shevchenko museums and Shevchenko Park were damaged.
"Putin's only tactic is terror on peaceful Ukrainian cities, but he will not break Ukraine down," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter.
In a tweet on a phone call with US Secretary of State Blinken, Kuleba said they "agreed that Russia must not get away with its inhumane missile attacks on Ukraine.
"I raised a number of important issues, including the strengthening of Ukraine’s defense capabilities, new sanctions on Russia, and holding Moscow accountable for its terrorism," the Ukrainian diplomat tweeted.
