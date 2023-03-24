|
World

Biden in Canada to meet with Trudeau on issues including immigration, Haiti

Two leaders will hold joint press conference after talks

12:46 . 24/03/2023 Cuma
AA
US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden

US President Joe Biden arrived in Ottawa, Canada on Thursday for talks that will focus on a range of issues including illegal immigration, defense cooperation and the situation in Haiti.


Biden will hold a bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday and is expected to address Canada’s parliament in the afternoon.


The two leaders will then hold a joint press conference.


Biden and first lady Jill Biden were greeted by Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau at the prime minister's residence.


According to reports, Biden and Trudeau are expected to announce a deal between their two countries that would restrict certain migrants from seeking protections in Canada.


The leaders are expected to announce the issues they have agreed on regarding the closure of the paths connecting New York and Quebec and a new refugee admission program under the agreement.


"The president and the prime minister certainly will have more to share tomorrow," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Thursday.


Biden and Trudeau will also address the instability and deteriorating humanitarian situation in Haiti.


Jean-Pierre said the situation on the ground would not improve without armed security assistance from international partners.


"Any decisions about military force would be done in consultation with the UN and with the Haitian government," she said.


Canada's contributions to the North American Air Defense Command (NORAD) and NATO as part of defense spending are also expected to be on the agenda.

