Biden joins with civil rights leaders to mark MLK Day

US President Joe Biden joined civil rights leaders on Monday as the nation commemorated Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., with the commander-in-chief pointing to the civil rights champion as a touchstone for the nation.





Biden on Sunday delivered the sermon at King's former Atlanta church, telling congregants at Ebenezer Baptist Church that the preacher and civil rights activist is "one of my only political heroes." He echoed those comments on Monday, saying the nation is facing an "inflection point," which he said will "determine what this country looks like, several decades from now."





"This is a time for choosing. Will we choose democracy over autocracy, or community over chaos, love or hate? These are the questions of our time," Biden said while delivering the keynote address at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Breakfast in Washington, D.C.





"Dr. King's life and legacy, in my view, shows us the way forward. We just have to look back," he added.





Americans across the country are honoring King's legacy in both moments of celebration and service.





In Washington, D.C., King's son joined hundreds at his father's memorial on the National Mall for a wreath laying ceremony. Mayor Muriel Bowser separately joined with thousands of the city's residents for a peace walk and parade in King's honor, which went down his namesake street.



