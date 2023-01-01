|
World
Biden joins with civil rights leaders to mark MLK Day
'Dr. King's life and legacy, in my view, shows us the way forward,' says US president
10:30 . 17/01/2023 Tuesday
AA
US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden joined civil rights leaders on Monday as the nation commemorated Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., with the commander-in-chief pointing to the civil rights champion as a touchstone for the nation.


Biden on Sunday delivered the sermon at King's former Atlanta church, telling congregants at Ebenezer Baptist Church that the preacher and civil rights activist is "one of my only political heroes." He echoed those comments on Monday, saying the nation is facing an "inflection point," which he said will "determine what this country looks like, several decades from now."


"This is a time for choosing. Will we choose democracy over autocracy, or community over chaos, love or hate? These are the questions of our time," Biden said while delivering the keynote address at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Breakfast in Washington, D.C.


"Dr. King's life and legacy, in my view, shows us the way forward. We just have to look back," he added.


Americans across the country are honoring King's legacy in both moments of celebration and service.


In Washington, D.C., King's son joined hundreds at his father's memorial on the National Mall for a wreath laying ceremony. Mayor Muriel Bowser separately joined with thousands of the city's residents for a peace walk and parade in King's honor, which went down his namesake street.


While the large events gather much of the media spotlight, the day is frequently used by those commemorating King as an opportunity to volunteer in any number of ways in local communities nationwide.

#US
#Joe Biden
#Martin Luther King
5 hours ago
default-profile-img
Biden joins with civil rights leaders to mark MLK Day
$250B trade target with China 'absolutely realistic,' says Russia
UN member states reject Israeli sanctions on Palestine over push for ICJ opinion
Sweden's NATO bid, conscription decision signal possible participation in a new cold war: Expert
France voices concern over Israeli bid to punish Palestinians for moves at UN
‘Make efforts for peace,’ China takes jibe at Japan, India over air drill
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.