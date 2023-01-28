|
World

Biden ‘outraged’ to see video of Tyre Nichols' fatal arrest

‘Like so many, I was outraged and deeply pained to see the horrific video,’ US president says after release of graphic video

12:01 . 28/01/2023 Cumartesi
AA
US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden said Friday he was “outraged and deeply pained” to see footage of Tyre Nichols' fatal arrest in the state of Tennessee.


“Like so many, I was outraged and deeply pained to see the horrific video of the beating that resulted in Tyre Nichols’ death,” Biden said in a statement shortly after authorities in Memphis released the graphic video of police beating the 29-year-old Black man after a traffic stop.


Nichols died Jan. 10, three days after the violent arrest.


“It is yet another painful reminder of the profound fear and trauma, the pain, and the exhaustion that Black and Brown Americans experience every single day,” said Biden. “My heart goes out to Tyre Nichols’ family and to Americans in Memphis and across the country who are grieving this tremendously painful loss.”


The US president said the footage will leave people “justifiably outraged,” but he urged them “not to resort to violence or destruction.”


“Violence is never acceptable; it is illegal and destructive. I join Mr. Nichols’ family in calling for peaceful protest,” he said.


Video of Nichols' beating by five Memphis Police Department (MPD) officers was released late Friday as the nation braces for civil unrest.


The video shows the now-former officers initially pulling over Nichols.


The officers throw him to the ground, try to cuff him and use a taser, before Nichols escapes and runs away but is later caught and beaten.

#US
#Joe Biden
#Tyre Nichols
#arrest
8 saat önce
default-profile-img
Biden ‘outraged’ to see video of Tyre Nichols' fatal arrest
Türkiye deports 139 Afghan migrants
Israeli police raise alert, detain 42 Palestinians over synagogue attack
Armenia planning voluntary military conscription for women, says PM
Saudi Arabia, Kuwait demand European action on Quran burning
EU urges Israel-Palestine to defuse tensions, says lethal force should be 'last resort'
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.