Biden says deliveries of 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine will 'enhance' fight against Russia

US President Joe Biden said Wednesday that the delivery of dozens of US-made M1 Abrams tanks will significantly bolster Ukraine's ability to defend itself against Russia's ongoing offensive but maintained they pose no "offensive threat" to the Kremlin.





Formally announcing his decision to send 31 tanks in response to Kyiv's appeals for additional armored vehicles, Biden said the weapons will "enhance" Ukraine's "capacity to defend its territory and achieve its strategic objectives."





"The Abrams tanks are the most capable tanks in the world. They're also extremely complex to operate and maintain, so we're also giving Ukraine the parts and equipment necessary to effectively sustain these tanks on the battlefield," he told reporters at the White House.





Asked about the matter during a White House news conference, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the tanks pose threats to Russian personnel deployed to Ukraine, but "not to Russia proper."





"These tanks are meant to help Ukraine fight effectively on open terrain, to defend their sovereignty and their territory, and to win back territory that the Russians have taken from them," said Kirby.





Training Ukrainian troops to use, maintain and supply the tanks will begin "as soon as possible," said Biden, noting that deliveries of the advanced weapons system "is going to take time."





A senior administration official who briefed reporters earlier on the matter said the tanks will be delivered in a matter of months, rather than weeks, but did not have a firm timeline. Asked why the Biden administration fixed the number of tanks at 31, the official said the figure was decided because it is equivalent to one Ukrainian tank battalion.





Training is set to take place outside of Ukraine, rather than within the war-ravaged country, said another official.





In addition to the tanks, the US will be procuring eight M88 armored vehicles for Ukraine. The M88s accompany the Abrams and provide support if they become damaged or stuck, and allow maintenance to be conducted in the field.





The announcement comes in the wake of Germany signing off on the delivery of 14 of its Leopard 2A6 main battle tanks, and announcing that it would allow other nations already in possession of the tanks to export them to Ukraine. The German Defense Ministry subsequently announced that it would begin training Ukrainian troops on the Leopards within days.





Reports had earlier suggested that Berlin would not consent to send Leopard 2s to Ukraine without the US sending its Abrams tanks.





The Pentagon had earlier raised caution about potentially supplying the tanks due to their need for jet fuel, hefty maintenance requirements, and the significant training required to operate them.





Asked if Germany forced his hand, Biden denied the suggestion, saying "Germany didn't force me to change my mind."





"We wanted to make sure we were all together," he said. Biden said earlier that US defense chief Llyod Austin supported the Abrams deliveries.





The president directly thanked German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for his decision to supply Ukraine with Leopard 2s, saying Berlin will "lead an effort to organize the European contribution of two tank battalions for Ukraine."





"I want to thank the chancellor for his leadership and his steadfast commitment to our collective efforts to support Ukraine. Germany has really stepped up. The chancellor has been a strong, strong voice for unity and close friend," the president said.























