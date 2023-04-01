|
World

Biden tells Russia to release US journalist: 'Let him go'

Evan Gershkovich of The Wall Street Journal was earlier arrested in Russia over alleged espionage, claims firmly denied by financial daily

10:57 - 1/04/2023 Saturday
AA
US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden on Friday called for the release of an American journalist arrested in Russia on espionage charges.


"Let him go," Biden told reporters at the White House about Evan Gershkovich, who works for The Wall Street Journal.


Gershkovich, 31, was detained in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, on charges of “spying in the interests of the American government,” according to the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB).


In a statement, the Journal has firmly denied the charges, saying it “vehemently denies the allegations from the FSB and seeks the immediate release of our trusted and dedicated reporter.”


On Thursday, the State Department condemned the “Russian government’s continued targeting and repression of journalists and freedom of the press” and reiterated their warning for Americans to “not travel to Russia.”


“U.S. citizens residing or traveling in Russia should depart immediately, as the State Department continues to advise,” it added.


In addition, the Journal editorial board has called for Russia's ambassador to the US to be expelled.


"Expelling Russia's ambassador to the US, as well as all Russian journalists working here, would be the minimum to expect," said the board of opinion editors of the financial daily.

#Joe Biden
#US
#Evan Gershkovich
#journalist
#Russia
8 months ago
default-profile-img
/_nuxt/img/july-15.bf865fc.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.5a7a722.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.135434e.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.d318ff5.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.1585955.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.3a1a641.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.cba29a0.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.fc68276.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.e8a70ea.svg
Sport
Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.7078309.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.007bc5f.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.89e3ad5.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.ef93ae4.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.765c9b6.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.a0d72a2.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.8350b12.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.df72031.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.
Is Eurofighter the EU's last chance to avert a crisis with Türkiye?