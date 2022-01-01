Biden tells supporters to defend democracy ahead of midterm elections
'Remember, the power in America lies where it always does. In your hands,' says president
AA Tuesday 09:32, 08 November 2022
US President Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden called on supporters to defend the nation's democracy, which he said is at risk, a day before Americans head to the polls to vote in midterm elections.
Speaking at a rally Monday in the state of Maryland to campaign for Democratic nominee for governor Wes Moore and Sen. Chris Van Hollen, Biden said the US faces an "inflection point."
"We know in our bones that our democracy is at risk and we know that this is your moment to defend it," he said.
"Remember, the power in America lies where it always does. In your hands, the hands of the people.”
Millions of Americans across the country will head to local polling centers Tuesday for midterm elections.
This year, all 435 seats in the House of Representatives as well as 35 seats in the Senate are being contested. Most analysts are predicting that Republicans will gain control of the House, but the fate of the Senate remains a topic of intense speculation.
