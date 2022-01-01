Biden to host Israeli president next week
Biden to host Israeli president next week

Visit will underscore enduring partnership, friendship between US and Israel, says White House
US President Joe Biden will welcome Israeli President Isaac Herzog to the White House on Oct. 26, the White House announced Monday.
The visit will underscore the enduring partnership and friendship between the United States and Israel, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.
"They will consult on key issues, including regional and global challenges of mutual concern, opportunities to deepen Israel’s regional integration, and ways to advance equal measures of freedom, prosperity, and security for both Israelis and Palestinians," said the statement.
"President Herzog will be in Washington Oct. 25-26 for meetings with a range of interagency officials," it added.
The two leaders last met in July in Israel. Next week's visit will be Herzog’s first official trip to Washington since he assumed office in 2021.
