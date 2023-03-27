|
World

Blast in Afghanistan's capital kills at least 6

Official says suicide bomber intercepted before reaching target, local media reports blast occurred near Foreign Ministry building

16:35 . 27/03/2023 Pazartesi
A suicide bomber blew himself up in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Monday, killing at least six civilians and injuring several others.


The bomber was intercepted near “the security checkpoint at the Malik Asghar intersection of the second security zone of Kabul” before reaching his target, said Khalid Zardan, a police spokesman.


Six civilians were killed and a number of people, including three Taliban troops, injured, he said in a tweet.


Local broadcaster Tolo News reported that the bombing occurred on a road leading to the Foreign Ministry building.


International aid group Emergency told the channel that they have received at least 12 wounded people, including a child.


Afghanistan has witnessed several suicide bombings since the Taliban returned to power in August 2021, with most of the attacks claimed by the Daesh/ISIS terrorist group.

