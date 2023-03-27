Blast in Afghanistan's capital kills at least 6

A suicide bomber blew himself up in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Monday, killing at least six civilians and injuring several others.





The bomber was intercepted near “the security checkpoint at the Malik Asghar intersection of the second security zone of Kabul” before reaching his target, said Khalid Zardan, a police spokesman.





Six civilians were killed and a number of people, including three Taliban troops, injured, he said in a tweet.





Local broadcaster Tolo News reported that the bombing occurred on a road leading to the Foreign Ministry building.





International aid group Emergency told the channel that they have received at least 12 wounded people, including a child.



