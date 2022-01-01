Blaze kills 27 in Indian capital New Delhi
Short circuit is said to be cause of deadly tragedy, local media reports
A massive fire in a four-story building in India's capital New Delhi killed 27 people, local media reported on Friday night.
Quoting officials, The Hindustan Times reported that the fire broke out at a four-story building near a metro station in the western part of the city.
More than 40 people have sustained burns and have been hospitalized. Around 60-70 people have been rescued from the building, the news report said.
The newspaper said the short circuit is said to be the cause of the deadly tragedy though an investigation has been ordered to find out the exact cause.
More people are feared to be trapped in the building and hence death toll may soar, the daily added.
"Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire in Delhi. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery," tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
