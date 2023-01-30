|
World

Blinken arrives in Egypt on first stop of Middle East tour

Top US diplomat will also visit Israel, the West Bank as part of his visit

10:17 . 30/01/2023 Pazartesi
AA
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Egypt on Sunday at the start of a regional tour that will also take him to Israel and the West Bank.


Egyptian Al-Qahera News channel carried the news, without providing any further details.


According to the State Department, Blinken will meet in Cairo with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, and senior Egyptian officials to advance the US-Egypt strategic partnership and promote peace and security in the region, including through shared support for elections in Libya and the ongoing Sudanese-led political process.


The chief US diplomat will also visit Israel where he will discuss with officials there the enduring US support for Israel’s security, particularly against threats from Iran.


The talks will also take up Israel’s deepening integration into the region, Israeli-Palestinian relations and the importance of a two-state solution, and a range of other global and regional issues.


In the West Bank, Blinken will meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and senior officials to discuss Israeli-Palestinian relations, political reforms, and further strengthening the US relationship with the Palestinians.


Blinken’s visit comes amid rising violence in the Palestinian territories in recent days.


At least seven Israelis were killed in a shooting attack near a synagogue in occupied East Jerusalem Friday night, a day after nine Palestinians were killed and dozens injured in an Israeli military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin.

#Antony Blinken
#Egypt
#Middle East tour
6 saat önce
default-profile-img
Blinken arrives in Egypt on first stop of Middle East tour
Türkiye strongly condemns 'heinous act of terrorism' in mosque in Pakistan
German economy shrinks 0.2% in 4th quarter of 2022
China dispatches rescue team to earthquake hit northwestern region
‘Very serious’: Australian mining giant’s radioactive capsule ‘lost’
Polish DefMin questions German commitment to helping Ukraine
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.