Bolsonaro pledges to uphold Constitution after losing Brazil’s presidential election



The far-right politician thanked the 58 million Brazilians who voted for him in the Oct. 30 election but did not answer questions from the media.



Following roadblocks across the country by his supporters who did not want to concede defeat, Bolsonaro lashed out at the left in the country, insisting that "the current popular movements are the fruit of indignation and a feeling of injustice at how the electoral process took place."



He said “peaceful demonstrations will always be welcome, but our methods cannot be those of the left, which have always harmed the population," listing the invasion of property and destruction of Brazil's heritage as some of the consequences.



Following Bolsonaro's press conference, his chief of staff addressed the press, saying he had been "authorized" by Bolsonaro to "start the transition process."



Bolsonaro remained silent about his loss Sunday, not making any statements about Lula’s victory despite several close allies acknowledging defeat.



For more than a year, Bolsonaro had cast doubt about whether he would respect the election results, raising concerns about Brazil's electronic voting system without providing evidence.



On Sunday, Bolsonaro lost to Lula in a tight race, with the leftist leader garnering 50.9% of the vote compared to Bolsonaro’s 49.1%, according to Brazil's Supreme Electoral Court.