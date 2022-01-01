Bolsonaro supporters seek Brazilian army’s intervention over Lula win

A number of demonstrations took place in front of military installations, according to the G1 news portal, including in Brazil's financial capital, Sao Paulo.



In Rio de Janeiro, at least two demonstrations were held in front of military barracks, with a number of calls by supporters for intervention by the military, according to G1.



The Brazilian news outlet Metropoles reported that demonstrations were also held in Bahia, Brasilia, Minas Gerais and Rio Grande do Sul.



On Tuesday, as his supporters set up roadblocks across Brazil, Bolsonaro gave a guarded speech without directly conceding defeat to Lula, insisting that "as president of the Republic and a citizen, I will continue upholding all the mandates of our Constitution."



Right after his speech, however, his chief of staff acknowledged that there would be a transition of power ahead of Lula assuming the presidency on Jan. 1, 2023.



Later on Tuesday, according to Supreme Court Justice Luiz Edson Fachin, Bolsonaro reportedly acknowledged that it was "over" in reference to the election during a private meeting.



In the past, Bolsonaro has praised the military dictatorship that governed the country from 1964-1985.