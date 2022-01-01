World
Boris Johnson may stand in Tory leadership race, daily reports
If Johnson elected as new Tory leader, he will replace Liz Truss, his successor for 6 weeks
AA  Friday 10:13, 21 October 2022
Boris Johnson is expected to stand in the Conservative Party leadership race following the resignation of Liz Truss, The Telegraph reported on Thursday.

Johnson, if elected as the new leader, could replace his successor Truss after a mere six weeks and become British prime minister again.

According to local reports, more than 30 Tory MPs are campaigning to bring back Johnson to Number 10.

Conservative MP James Duddridge wrote under the hashtag #bringbackboris on Twitter: “I hope you enjoyed your holiday boss. Time to come back. Few issues at the office that need addressing."

Johnson had resigned on July 7 after his government was rocked by a series of resignations.

The nominations for the leadership contest will be made by Monday.

