Boris Johnson may stand in Tory leadership race, daily reports
If Johnson elected as new Tory leader, he will replace Liz Truss, his successor for 6 weeks
AA Friday 10:13, 21 October 2022
Boris Johnson
#UK
#Boris Johnson
#Liz Truss
Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson is expected to stand in the Conservative Party leadership race following the resignation of Liz Truss, The Telegraph reported on Thursday.
Johnson, if elected as the new leader, could replace his successor Truss after a mere six weeks and become British prime minister again.
According to local reports, more than 30 Tory MPs are campaigning to bring back Johnson to Number 10.
Conservative MP James Duddridge wrote under the hashtag #bringbackboris on Twitter: “I hope you enjoyed your holiday boss. Time to come back. Few issues at the office that need addressing."
Johnson had resigned on July 7 after his government was rocked by a series of resignations.
The nominations for the leadership contest will be made by Monday.
Boris Johnson may stand in Tory leadership race, daily reports
Russian, US defense chiefs discuss global security over phone
Zangilan International Airport can handle up to 200 passengers per hour: director
Russia struggles to make up for Europe's gap in natural gas exports
Kyiv, five Ukrainian regions on alert for Russian air raids
France repatriates 40 children, 15 mothers from Syria camps
LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.