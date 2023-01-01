|
Boris Pistorius to be Germany’s new DefMin: reports
Social Democrat politician will replace Christine Lambrecht who resigned on Monday, according to German media
13:09 . 17/01/2023 Salı
Boris Pistorius

Social Democrat politician Boris Pistorius will be Germany’s new defense minister, local media reported on Tuesday.


Chancellor Olaf Scholz named the veteran politician as the new defense minister, replacing Christine Lambrecht who resigned from her post on Monday, according to Spiegel magazine and public broadcaster ARD.


Pistorius has been the interior minister of the federal state of Lower Saxony since 2013, and previously he served as mayor of Osnabruck city.


The outgoing Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht was widely criticized by the opposition parties for failing to show leadership, neglecting the severe problems of the armed forces, and being slow with weapons deliveries to Ukraine.

