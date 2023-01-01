Boris Pistorius to be Germany’s new DefMin: reports

Social Democrat politician Boris Pistorius will be Germany’s new defense minister, local media reported on Tuesday.





Chancellor Olaf Scholz named the veteran politician as the new defense minister, replacing Christine Lambrecht who resigned from her post on Monday, according to Spiegel magazine and public broadcaster ARD.





Pistorius has been the interior minister of the federal state of Lower Saxony since 2013, and previously he served as mayor of Osnabruck city.



