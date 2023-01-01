Bosnia sentences former Serb soldier to 15 years for war crimes

|
File photo
A Bosnia and Herzegovina court on Thursday sentenced former Bosnian Serb soldier Boban Indjic to 15 years in prison for committing war crimes during the 1992-1995 war in the country.
The court said Indjic, a member of the Republika Srpska Army, was found guilty of contributing to the abduction of 20 people from a train station in the town of Strpci on Feb. 27, 1993, and for committing war crimes.
Indjic has a right to file an appeal.
The Bosnian War was sparked by the break-up of Yugoslavia, which led Bosnia to declare independence in February 1992.
Its capital, Sarajevo, came under attack from Bosnian Serb militias, backed by the Yugoslav army, in what became the longest siege in modern history.