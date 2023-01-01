Bosnia sentences former Serb soldier to 15 years for war crimes

A Bosnia and Herzegovina court on Thursday sentenced former Bosnian Serb soldier Boban Indjic to 15 years in prison for committing war crimes during the 1992-1995 war in the country.





The court said Indjic, a member of the Republika Srpska Army, was found guilty of contributing to the abduction of 20 people from a train station in the town of Strpci on Feb. 27, 1993, and for committing war crimes.





Indjic has a right to file an appeal.





The Bosnian War was sparked by the break-up of Yugoslavia, which led Bosnia to declare independence in February 1992.



