Brazil's ex-president Jair Bolsonaro applied for US visa, say reports

Brazil's former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who is accused of inciting a riot, applied for a six-month tourist visa to remain in the US, according to Bolsonaro’s lawyer, quoted by Financial Times.





The former president's lawyer Felipe Alexandre said US authorities received Bolsonaro’s application on Friday, the report said on Monday.





“I think Florida will be his temporary home away from home,” said Alexandre, who advised Bolsonaro not to leave the US while it is being processed.





“Right now, with his situation, I think he needs a little stability,” he added.





The lawyer said there was no evidence that Bolsonaro had committed any crime relating to the riots in Brazil, noting: “If you’re going to kick someone out of the country, you have to have legal justification to do so.”





Bolsonaro might eventually decide to petition for a more permanent US visa than the six-month extension, he added.





Earlier this month, 41 House Democrats called on President Joe Biden to revoke Bolsonaro's visa.





Bolsonaro lost to incumbent President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in a tight presidential race on Oct. 30 last year. Lula garnered 50.9% of the vote compared to Bolsonaro’s 49.1%, according to Brazil's Superior Electoral Court.





Bolsonaro left his country for the US state of Florida on Dec. 30, 2022, two days before Lula took office.





In the aftermath of Lula's win, Bolsonaro supporters held demonstrations, with many blocking highways across the country and pushing for the military to intervene.



