|
World

Brazil's ex-president Jair Bolsonaro applied for US visa, say reports

Bolsonaro staying in US state of Florida since Dec. 30

17:00 . 31/01/2023 Salı
AA
Brazil's former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil's former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil's former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who is accused of inciting a riot, applied for a six-month tourist visa to remain in the US, according to Bolsonaro’s lawyer, quoted by Financial Times.


The former president's lawyer Felipe Alexandre said US authorities received Bolsonaro’s application on Friday, the report said on Monday.


“I think Florida will be his temporary home away from home,” said Alexandre, who advised Bolsonaro not to leave the US while it is being processed.


“Right now, with his situation, I think he needs a little stability,” he added.


The lawyer said there was no evidence that Bolsonaro had committed any crime relating to the riots in Brazil, noting: “If you’re going to kick someone out of the country, you have to have legal justification to do so.”


Bolsonaro might eventually decide to petition for a more permanent US visa than the six-month extension, he added.


Earlier this month, 41 House Democrats called on President Joe Biden to revoke Bolsonaro's visa.


Bolsonaro lost to incumbent President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in a tight presidential race on Oct. 30 last year. Lula garnered 50.9% of the vote compared to Bolsonaro’s 49.1%, according to Brazil's Superior Electoral Court.


Bolsonaro left his country for the US state of Florida on Dec. 30, 2022, two days before Lula took office.


In the aftermath of Lula's win, Bolsonaro supporters held demonstrations, with many blocking highways across the country and pushing for the military to intervene.


Authorities are also investigating Bolsonaro over his alleged role in the raids on Congress and other government buildings.

#Brazil
#Jair Bolsonaro
#US
8 saat önce
default-profile-img
Brazil's ex-president Jair Bolsonaro applied for US visa, say reports
Lithuanian president says West should stop drawing ‘red lines,’ urges more military support for Ukraine
Air raid alerts heard across Ukraine, including capital Kyiv
Ukraine wary of new Russian offensive, preparing 'powerful rebuff'
US’ Blinken meets Palestinian president in Ramallah
Türkiye launches water efficiency campaign to tackle water shortage crisis
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.