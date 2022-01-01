Brazil’s president denounces ex-lawmaker for opening fire on police

Rogerio de Paula, 59, was punched, fell to the ground, and hit his head and was taken to the hospital, where he is undergoing tests.



Bolsonaro took to social media and repudiated Jefferson's remarks against Lucia and denounced his actions against federal police.



"I ordered the Minister of Justice to go to Rio de Janeiro to follow the progress of this regrettable episode," Bolsonaro wrote on Twitter.



According to Agencia Brasil, Jefferson had failed to adhere to the measures imposed against him while under house arrest, which included not posting on social media after he made threats against a number of the country's institutions, including the Supreme Court.



According to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, "during the investigation, the target of the warrant reacted to the arrest order announced by the federal police."



In a statement published on Twitter, the ministry confirmed that two officers were wounded during the incident, received medical care and have since been discharged from the hospital, saying they are "doing well."