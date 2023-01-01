Britain’s former PM visits Ukraine's Zelenskyy

Britain’s former Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid an unannounced visit to Ukraine’s capital Sunday to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.





Johnson also met with students and lecturers of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv and answered their questions, according to the Ukrainian Presidency,





Despite the fact that his country is still at war with Russia, Zelenskyy said he believes that victory can be achieved in 2023 with international assistance.





In response to a query about the supply of Ukrainian army personnel, Zelenskyy said the safety of the soldiers is a top priority for him.





For his part, Johnson said "the suffering of the people of Ukraine has gone on for too long."





"The only way to end this war is for Ukraine to win -- and to win as fast as possible. This is the moment to double down and to give the Ukrainians all the tools they need to finish the job," he said.





"The sooner (Russian President Vladimir) Putin fails, the better for Ukraine and for the whole world," he added.





Earlier in the day, Johnson also visited the cities of Borodianka and Bucha in the Kyiv region, which were the sites of intense clashes between Ukrainian and Russian forces during the early stages of the war.





“Borodianka and Bucha became sad symbols of the atrocities of the Russian army against the civilian population. Despite terror and intimidation, Ukrainians drove out the occupiers from the region and continue to defend their right to be Ukrainians,” Kyiv regional Governor Oleksiy Kuleba said on Telegram.



