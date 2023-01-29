|
British army member charged with terror offence

Khalife was remanded in police custody by the Westminster Magistrates’ Court and will reappear on Friday, Feb. 3

A 21-year-old member of the British army has been charged with a terror offence, the Metropolitan Police said Friday.

Daniel Abed Khalife, from Beaconside, Stafford, was accused of attempting to "elicit information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism," according to a police statement.

He was also charged for placing an article "with the intention of inducing in another a belief that the said article was likely to explode or ignite and thereby cause personal injury or damage to property."

Khalife was remanded in police custody by the Westminster Magistrates’ Court and will reappear on Friday, Feb. 3.

