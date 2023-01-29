British army member charged with terror offence

A 21-year-old member of the British army has been charged with a terror offence, the Metropolitan Police said Friday.

Daniel Abed Khalife, from Beaconside, Stafford, was accused of attempting to "elicit information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism," according to a police statement.

He was also charged for placing an article "with the intention of inducing in another a belief that the said article was likely to explode or ignite and thereby cause personal injury or damage to property."