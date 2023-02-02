British MP apologizes for calling Israeli government 'fascist'

A lawmaker from Britain's main opposition Labor party apologized Wednesday in parliament after calling Israel a “fascist Israeli government.”





"Can the prime minister tell us how he is challenging what Amnesty and other human rights organizations are referring to as an apartheid state," Kim Johnson said at the Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons as she pointed out the "increase in human rights violations" against Palestinian civilians by the Benjamin Netanyahu administration.





Following the remark, a spokesperson for Labor party leader Sir Keir Starmer, said it is "unacceptable," according to Sky news.





Two hours later, Johnson, who is an MP for Liverpool Riverside, turned back to parliament and told lawmakers that she wanted to apologize.





"I was wrong to use the term fascist in relation to the Israeli government and understand why this was particularly insensitive given the history of the state of Israel. And while there are far-right elements in the government I recognize that the use of the term in this context was wrong," she said.







