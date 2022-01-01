British premier calls out Russia at G-20 over Ukraine war

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak used the G-20 meeting on Tuesday to call out Russia for its war on Ukraine.
Speaking in Bali, Indonesia, Sunak also announced a new generation of British frigates to improve the UK's defenses and create jobs.
A statement by the British government prior to Sunak's address said Russia had "acted with disregard for sovereignty and international law."
"There can be no normalisation of Putin’s behaviour, which has no place in the international community,” Sunak said.
“Russia’s actions put all of us at risk. As we give the Ukrainian people the support they need, we are also harnessing the breadth and depth of UK expertise to protect ourselves and our allies. This includes building the next generation of British warships.
“Putin and his proxies will never have a legitimate seat at the table until they end their illegal war in Ukraine. At the G20, the Putin regime – which has stifled domestic dissent and fabricated a veneer of validity only through violence – will hear the chorus of global opposition to its actions.”
Sunak also announced the next phase of the UK's Type 26 frigate program, awarding a £4.2 billion (over $4.9 billion) contract to BAE Systems to build five more ships for the Royal Navy. This is in addition to three ships already under construction.
The Type 26 primarily operate in anti-submarine warfare, protecting the UK's continuous at-sea deterrent. They are expected to be completed by the mid-2030s.
The deal will support 1,700 jobs over the next decade in Glasgow, Scotland, in addition to supporting 2,300 jobs in supply chain across the UK.
"Maritime security is crucial for defending our island nation, enabling global trade, and for the ongoing operation of seabed energy and communications infrastructure," the government statement added.
"The importance and vulnerability of these connections was made clear in September when a series of explosions critically ruptured the Nord Stream pipelines, cutting off a major gas route to Europe."
British premier calls out Russia at G-20 over Ukraine war
At least two terrorists 'neutralized' in eastern Türkiye
Erdogan urges EU to play its part in extension of Istanbul grain deal
Türkiye marks 39th anniversary of Northern Cypriot state
Palestine welcomes US inquiry into Al Jazeera journalist’s death
Eurozone posts $35.8B trade deficit in September