British premier gets fixed penalty notice for not wearing seatbelt

'We have today issued a 42-year-old man from London with a conditional offer of fixed penalty,' says police

11:26 . 21/01/2023 Cumartesi
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was given a fixed penalty notice after he was caught not wearing a seatbelt, a police statement said on Friday.


Lancashire Police issued the notice after Rishi Sunak was seen without a seatbelt in a video clip on Instagram while he was promoting a campaign in Lancashire.


Later, the video was deleted and Sunak apologized for his actions, saying "that was a brief error of judgment."


"Following the circulation of a video on social media showing an individual failing to wear a seat belt while a passenger in a moving car in Lancashire we have today (Friday, Jan. 20) issued a 42-year-old man from London with a conditional offer of fixed penalty," Lancashire Police said on Twitter, without mentioning the premier's name.


Anyone who is driving or riding in a vehicle without a seatbelt is breaking the law and may face a fine of up to £500 ($619), according to the Sunak government's safety campaign.

