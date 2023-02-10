British premier helps volunteers at earthquake donation center

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met Thursday with volunteers at a donation center that was established in the capital for the survivors of the powerful earthquakes that hit both Türkiye and Syria.

Sunak spoke with students from University College London (UCL) and helped them pack items at the center, as well as donating hats, scarves and blankets.





"It's hard to comprehend the scale of the tragedy that has unfolded in Türkiye and in Syria. Almost 20,000 people have lost their lives (and) cities were destroyed. And as a dad, I'm sure everyone has seen the pictures of parents trying to find their children, babies, toddlers from the rubble," he said in a video posted on Twitter.





"I think those are images that will stay with all of us for a long time," he said, adding that is why it is vital to support Türkiye at this time.





“We're going to continue providing all the support that we can,” he said.





Sunak said the Disasters Emergency Committee coordinates all the work of charities in the UK.





"And when I say the people can give generously to that charity, the government said it will match every one of those donations, and I urge people to please give generously if they can," he added.





Meanwhile, the UK will send a field hospital and a critical care air support team and aircraft to help provide vital emergency treatment to those critically injured by the catastrophic earthquakes in Türkiye.





The supplemental support comes in addition to a team of 77 UK search and rescue specialists, equipment and four search dogs that arrived on Tuesday in Gaziantep, one of the 10 provinces in Türkiye affected by the earthquakes, to begin their life-saving operations.





At least 17,674 people were killed and 72,879 others injured after two powerful earthquakes jolted southern Türkiye on Monday, according to the latest official figures.



