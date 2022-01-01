World
Brussels councilors propose renaming streets in support of Ukraine
AA  Friday 15:29, 06 May 2022
European capital must speak out against Russia more strongly, they say

Two municipal councilors in Brussels have proposed to change the names of streets associated with Russia as a protest against its war on Ukraine, local media reported on Friday.

Marc Naether, the municipal counsellor of Saint-Gilles, a multicultural southern district of Brussels, has proposed to change the name of "Rue de Russie" (Russia Street) to "Rue de l’Ukraine" (Ukraine Street), according to the Brussels Times news website.

Similarly, Geoffroy Coomans de Brachene of Brussels City Centre, will present his motion on Monday to rename Avenue de Stalingrad.

Brussels, the European capital, must speak out against Russia more strongly and show support for Ukrainian war victims with symbolic actions, the councilors say.

“As Europeans, we cannot remain impassive in the face of the humanitarian drama unfolding on our doorstep," Naether was quoted as saying. "We want to send a message of hope to Ukrainians and remind them that despite the delicate circumstances, we support them ardently."

He said he was inspired by the decision of the Lithuanian capital Vilnius and Latvian capital Riga, which changed names of roads leading to Russian embassies to “Ukrainian Heroes Street” and “Independent Ukraine Street,” respectively.

“Our capital cannot stay passive when so many citizens of Brussels are actively participating in efforts to support the Ukrainian people,” Naether added.

Alternatively, they have also offered to install commemorative plaques as a tribute to the victims of the war and to mark the support of the capital of Europe for Ukrainian victims.

Russia’s war on Ukraine, which began in February, has left thousands dead or wounded, and forced more than 5.6 million people to flee abroad.

