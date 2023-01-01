Bulgaria denies reports that it sent warplanes to Ukraine

Bulgaria on Tuesday denied reports that it sent 14 SU-25 fighter jets to Ukraine.





"Bulgaria has not sold or donated Su-25 fighter jets to any NATO country to be sent to Ukraine," a Bulgarian Defense Ministry statement said.





The ministry said that there are only 7 Su-25 jets in the inventory of the Bulgarian Air Force and are kept at Bezmer Air Base.





One Su-25 belonging to the Air Force crashed during a training flight in 2022.



