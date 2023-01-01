|
Bulgaria denies reports that it sent warplanes to Ukraine
‘Bulgaria has not sold or donated Su-25 fighter jets to any NATO country to be sent to Ukraine,’ says Defense Ministry
10:39 . 18/01/2023 Wednesday
Bulgaria on Tuesday denied reports that it sent 14 SU-25 fighter jets to Ukraine.


"Bulgaria has not sold or donated Su-25 fighter jets to any NATO country to be sent to Ukraine," a Bulgarian Defense Ministry statement said.


The ministry said that there are only 7 Su-25 jets in the inventory of the Bulgarian Air Force and are kept at Bezmer Air Base.


One Su-25 belonging to the Air Force crashed during a training flight in 2022.


President Rumen Radev, the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), and the Rebirth Party oppose any weapon aid to Ukraine.

