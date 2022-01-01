Bulgaria detains five for suspected complicity in Istanbul terror attack

File photo
Bulgaria has detained five people for suspected complicity in a terror attack that killed six people in Istanbul, Türkiye, last week, local media reported on Saturday.
Three Moldavian nationals and two Arabs of unspecified nationality will be kept in custody for 72 hours, state-run news agency BTA reported, citing Siika Mileva, a spokesperson for the chief prosecutor.
The prosecutor will request the court to order their permanent detention after 72 hours, she added.
Mileva lauded Türkiye’s cooperation in the investigative process and said the suspects were mostly involved in logistical activities after the terror attack.
Meanwhile, Istanbul police counter-terrorism teams apprehended eight more suspects linked to the deadly terror attack on Nov. 13.
The Turkish government said the attack on crowded Istiklal Avenue was carried out by the PKK/YPG terrorist organization.
The perpetrator of the attack was apprehended by Turkish police, along with dozens of other suspects.
According to police, Albashir confessed that she entered Türkiye illegally from the Syrian city of Afrin after receiving intelligence operative training from the YPG/PKK terror group.
In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the terror group’s Syrian offshoot.
* Written and contributed by Ahmet Gencturk in Ankara
