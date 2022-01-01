Bus accident kills 20 in Uganda
Injured passengers taken to hospital, say police
At least 20 people were killed as many others injured on Wednesday after a bus overturned along in western Uganda, police said.
Uganda traffic police spokesman Faridah Nampiima told Anadolu Agency: “So far 20 people, including seven children and nine women, have been confirmed dead. The injured passengers have been shifted to the hospital.”
The police are investigating the cause of the accident that took place on the Kyenjojo-Fort Portal road in the Ssebitoli village.
The roads in the East African country are prone to accidents due to reckless driving and corrupt traffic police who prefer getting bribes from traffic offenders instead of handing them to courts for punishment.
A recent report by police indicated that 387 accidents occurred between April 24 and April 30 in which 60 people died.
