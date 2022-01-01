Canada's prime minister Justin Trudeau
Canada does not recognize the results of "sham referendums" in four Ukrainian territories and intends to impose new sanctions, the country's prime minister said Wednesday.
In a statement, Justin Trudeau stated that "so-called referendums" in Russian-held regions of Kherson, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk have no legitimacy.
"Canada does not and will not ever recognize the results of these sham referendums or Russia’s attempted illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories," he underlined, reiterating Canada's support to Ukraine.
Referring to the reports on voters being intimidated through force, the Canadian premier also noted that Canada will impose new sanctions.
"In response to this further escalation, we intend to impose new sanctions against persons and entities that are complicit in this latest attempt to undermine the principles of state sovereignty, and that share responsibility for the ongoing senseless bloodshed across Ukraine," added Trudeau.
The Canadian premier further said that they will continue to hold Russia accountable for its actions.
"Ukraine’s territory will remain Ukraine’s," he said, reiterating his country's support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and independence.
Russian state media announced that 98% of voters chose to join Russia following referendums in the Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine.
The referendums have been widely condemned by the international community, with European nations and the US terming them a "sham" and saying they will not be recognized.
Canada denounces referendums in Ukrainian regions, pledges sanctions
EU proposes new liability rules for makers of high-tech devices
Missile attack hits Baghdad’s Green Zone
'Sabotage cannot be ruled out' over Nord Stream pipeline leaks: Finnish FM
Heads of 4 Ukrainian separatist regions to appeal to Putin on joining Russia
Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ 10 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria