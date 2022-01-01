Canada sanctions 23 Russians, announces CAN$500M for Ukraine aid

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Canada sanctioned 23 Russians Monday and said it will add another CAN$500 million (US$377 million) in military aid for Ukraine, bringing the total assistance provided to date to CAN$3.4 billion (US$2.56 billion).
“Canada continues to support Ukraine as it defends its territory, sovereignty, and independence from Russia," Trudeau said from Indonesia, where he is attending the G20 Summit. "This additional military assistance will support Ukrainians as they bravely continue to fight against Vladimir Putin’s illegal invasion, while these new sanctions will put added pressure on those who support these acts of war."
The Russians sanctioned are members of the justice and security sectors, including police officers and investigators, prosecutors, judges, and prison officials involved in "gross and systematic human rights violations against Russian opposition leaders," read a statement from the prime minister's office.
Melanie Joly, Canada's minister of Foreign Affairs, said the sanctions were punishment for the persecution of opposition, particularly Vladimir Kara-Murza.
“Today, we are sanctioning those responsible for the persecution of the brave Russian dissident Vladimir Kara-Murza," she said. "Canada will continue to be unwavering in our support for Ukraine in its fight for freedom.”
Kara-Murza, a political activist and journalist, has been detained since April 2022 for his anti-war views and charged with high treason, Amnesty International reported in October. The human rights organization said he was awarded the Vaclav Havel Human Rights prize by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.
The new sanctions against Russians are in addition to those imposed by Canada on 1,400 individuals and entities since Russia began its military action against Ukraine nine months ago.
The additional CAN$500 million in funding is targeted for military assistance to Ukraine - communications, equipment, fuel and medical supplies.
